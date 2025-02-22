No. 8 Clemson rallies past North Carolina A&T 12-7

The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, upped their season record to 4-1, while the Aggies, who fell to 0-1 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, dropped to 2-1 in 2025.

CLEMSON -- Every Tiger starter had at least one hit and scored a run and No. 8 Clemson rallied from a 6-3 deficit to defeat North Carolina A&T 12-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the first inning, Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single, then Tristan Bissetta ripped a two-run single later in the frame.

Andrew Tinsley led off the top of the third inning with a homer, then the Aggies added five more runs in the frame, keyed by two-run singles by AJ Jones and Jason Campo.

In the bottom of the third inning, Collin Priest grounded a run-scoring single and Jack Crighton lofted a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the frame, Dominic Listi was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded and Josh Paino gave Clemson the lead with a run-scoring single. The Tigers doubled their lead on a passed ball to cap the five-run inning.

The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth inning on Tryston McCladdie’s run-scoring single.

In the eighth inning, Luke Gaffney’s leadoff homer, Clemson’s first of the year, added an insurance run. McCladdie lofted a sacrifice fly later in the inning that allowed two runs to score.

Nathan Dvorsky (2-0) earned the win in 2.1 innings pitched in relief, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.2 innings to record his second save of the year. Jacob McGovern got the start for the Tigers (2.1 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). B.J. Bailey (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K) also drew relief work.

Aggie starter Angel Ortiz (1-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven runs on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers play their third game of the Clemson Baseball Invitational and second game on Saturday, as they host VCU at approximately 4:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The Tigers also host the Aggies on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra to conclude the Clemson Baseball Invitational.

