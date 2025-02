BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We could point to a myriad of issues we are tracking on Clemson's football roster ahead of spring practice, even on offense where the Tigers are expected to show considerable year-over-year improvement.

But one unit in particular commands our attention because of the amount of unknowns we can't ignore.

OUR BIGGEST QUESTION MARK FOR CLEMSON HEADING INTO SPRING PRACTICE (For subscribers-only)