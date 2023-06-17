BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It’s already been a busy and productive summer for Brad Brownell, who’s preparing for his 14th season at Clemson.

He and assistant Billy Donlon pulled off the coup of landing Syracuse guard Joe Girard out of the transfer portal.

Then Brownell waited anxiously as a fully-healthy P.J. Hall turned the heads of NBA scouts who were evaluating him during various combines and workouts.

Hall recently elected to return to Clemson for the 2023-24 season, and his pairing with Girard gives Clemson the ACC’s top two returning scorers in conference play from last season.

Even amid the still-lingering pain of narrowly – and controversially -- missing out on the NCAA Tournament, and despite the loss of vital program figurehead Hunter Tyson, there is optimism for further high achievement this season. Justified optimism that the Tigers can successfully resolve unfinished business and put their imprint on March Madness.

Brownell recently sat down in his office for a lengthy interview with Tigerillustrated.com to reflect on a number of important topics surrounding his program.

Here is the third of a three-part series:

Tigerillustrated.com intern Grayson Mann contributed to this article.

