BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson played its worst basketball of the season at the worst time. And right now Clemson fans and constituents are going through the stages of grief.

And because the customer is supposedly always right -- and because perception turns into reality -- the external disappointment and denigration experienced from the nightmare collapse has to factor into the final formula, too.

Last impression being the lasting impression, getting embarrassed on the national stage has to logically erode the season value.

It's everyone's subjective call by how much.

As for our call? We of course take into account this week, plus an entire season's body of work in our first feature of the day at Tigerillustrated.com where we hand out our year end grade for Clemson Basketball.

OUR YEAR END GRADE FOR CLEMSON BASKETBALL (For subscribers-only)