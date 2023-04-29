The Clemson Tigers have their sixth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, as Saturday tight end Davis Allen was taken 175th overall by the Los Angeles Rams. Allen's selection represented the 41st pick of the fifth round.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Allen posted career highs in receptions (39), receiving yards (443) and touchdowns (five). Allen closed his Clemson career with 88 catches for 951 yards and 12 scores.

A member of Clemson's No. 9-ranked 2019 recruiting class, Allen was billed a mid-level three-star prospect by Rivals.com. The network tabbed him 30th nationally among tight ends and 75th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

Murphy came off the board first Thursday as the 28th pick overall by Cincinnati while Bresee went moments later as the 29th pick overall by the New Orleans Saints. Simpson followed Friday night, coming off the board as the 86th pick overall by the Baltimore Ravens, which represented the 23rd selection of round three.

Henry put Clemson on the board first on Saturday after the Washington Commanders selected him 137th overall in round five. Moments later McFadden followed after the Los Angeles Chargers selected him 156th overall in round five.

Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each year since 2003, the second-longest streak in program history.

