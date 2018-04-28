Tigerillustrated.com

Like Cain, a longtime friend, McCloud also opted to bypass his senior season with the Tigers to turn pro last winter. Also like Cain, the former Tiger was a five-star recruit by Rivals.com out of high school.

CLEMSON -- Ray-Ray McCloud become the third Clemson player taken in the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday. McCloud was just two picks behind Deon Cain in the sixth round as the 13th pick of the round by Buffalo. The Bills' selection of the Tampa (Fla.) native was the 187th overall pick in the draft.

McCloud earned second-team All-American honors in 2017, making an impact for the Tigers both from scrimmage and on special teams where notably he had a 77-yard touchdown (punt) return against N.C. State in Raleigh, a pivotal play that helped the Tigers secure a win.



McCloud did not benefit from a red-shirt, but still managed just under 30 catches in 2015, which ranked sixth on the team. He hauled in 49 receptions in each of the last two seasons with the Tigers.

The former Rivals100 member finished his Clemson career with 127 catches and 1,226 yards in 20 starts.

Before McCloud's selection, Cain was drafted by Indianapolis as the 11th pick of the sixth round. Former linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was the Tigers' only pick in the first three rounds following his selection by Kansas City as the final pick of the third round late Friday night.

In each of the last nine years Clemson has had at least four players selected in the NFL Draft. Since Dabo Swinney became the Tigers' head coach a decade ago, the program has had a total of 51 players drafted to the NFL, which ranks sixth nationally in college football.