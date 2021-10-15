Rayburn to miss Syracuse game
Clemson’s offensive line just can’t catch a break.
Multiple sources tell Tigerillustrated.com that starting center Hunter Rayburn is a scratch from tonight’s game against Syracuse after falling ill.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
The absence stunts the momentum from Clemson’s previous game when Rayburn at center and Matt Bockhorst at right guard helped spark the line to by far its best showing of the season against Boston College.
ALSO SEE: Our Syracuse - Clemson Forecast | The Final Word | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Recruiting Big Board: Running Back | Clemson's verbal commitments
Now the question is whether Bockhorst moves back to center, or whether the staff might trust someone else there and leave Bockhorst at guard where he thrived against the Eagles.
Mason Trotter hasn’t played in the first five games because of a broken hand, but he’s been getting closer to playing in recent weeks. Another possibility is Trent Howard, whose only playing time this season was 26 snaps against S.C. State.
Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney said the prime objective in tonight’s game is to continue running the ball forcefully and that explosive plays in the passing game will come as a result of that.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson rushed for 231 yards and averaged 5.78 yards a carry against Boston College after mustering just 103 yards on the ground against N.C. State, 158 against Georgia Tech and 2 against Georgia.
Syracuse is expected to use three defensive linemen and two linebackers, dropping most defenders into coverage in a tactic that has been successful thus far against Clemson’s struggling offense.
The Orange rank 31st nationally in rush defense, allowing 114 yards a game. Florida State did amass 247 rushing yards against Syracuse two weeks ago in a 33-30 victory over the Orange.
FULL LIST OF CLEMSON PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE VS. SYRACUSE
CB Fred Davis
****************************************
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!