Rayburn to miss Syracuse game

Hunter Rayburn pulled nearly 70 snaps in a starting role against Boston College. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Mason Trotter hasn't played in the first five games because of a broken hand, but he's been getting closer to playing in recent weeks. Another possibility is Trent Howard, whose only playing time this season was 26 snaps against S.C. State. Earlier this week, Dabo Swinney said the prime objective in tonight's game is to continue running the ball forcefully and that explosive plays in the passing game will come as a result of that. Clemson rushed for 231 yards and averaged 5.78 yards a carry against Boston College after mustering just 103 yards on the ground against N.C. State, 158 against Georgia Tech and 2 against Georgia.