One of the things that quietly drove Dabo Swinney crazy as a Clemson assistant coach was the rollercoaster way the program went about its business.

The Tigers under Tommy Bowden specialized more in different uniform combinations than championships, and to Swinney that was reflective of a distracted program.

Swinney then built a thriving program on standards, and on sameness.

So we understand Swinney's frustration with a governing body that can't seem to make up its mind on anything related to how to handle player compensation.

That would be the NCAA.

STABILITY, STANDARDS, SAMENESS (For subscribers-only)

