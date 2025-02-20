BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



More highly-regarded prospects are headed to Clemson, including a top 130 recruit who is already quite familiar with the Tigers. And he hails from the same school that sent two five stars to Clemson.

Also, our Thursday update on an in-state prospect who tells us he will be on Clemson's campus twice in one week next month.

And we're keeping an eye on another North Carolina prospect who is seeing increasing communication from Clemson of late after receiving a visit from an assistant football coach last month.

THURSDAY P.M. INSIDER (For subscribers-only)