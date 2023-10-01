BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's taken some time for everyone in these parts to grasp the idea that not every 5-star quarterback is going to look like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence from the jump.

Cade Klubnik wasn't perfect Saturday. He's still putting too many throws in danger for our tastes, and Syracuse was oh, so close to yet another rendition of Clemson's offense watching the other defense take a turnover back the other way for a score.

But perfect is not what you all desired in the aftermath of the Duke debacle. You just wanted a triggerman who could be an asset as a playmaker, using his legs and his arm and his brain to manipulate defenses.

Well, that's what you have right now. Six starts into his college career, this kid has come a long way. He's growing up before our eyes.

THE DAY AFTER (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!