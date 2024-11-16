LIVE UPDATES, Analysis & Discussion: No. 20 Clemson at Pitt

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers today on our members-only forum for in-game, updates, analysis and a TON of discussion as No. 20 Clemson (7-2, 6-1) squares off against Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2) at Acrisure Stadium.

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is THE place to be for serious discussion on Clemson football, especially on game days.

Our 2024 season record for in-game thread views was 76,000 on August 31 in the Tigers' season opener. Our all-time record for an in-game thread occurred in the season opener of 2023 (94,000 views).

CLEMSON AT PITT IN-GAME DISCUSSION THREAD (For subscribers-only)

**************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!