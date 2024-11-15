BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com kicks off Friday with our latest on multiple four-star Clemson targets, including new intel on a four-star offensive lineman from the state of Pennsylvania.

Also, more on highly-regarded Chattanooga (Tenn.) defensive back Chaston Smith who is closing in on a December 1 announcement.

And intel on many Clemson targets who are set to visit campuses elsewhere this weekend.

FRIDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*******************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!