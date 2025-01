BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



A day after Clemson formally announced the departure of defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, we believe we have a handle on the direction of the Tigers' coaching search.

And based on what we are hearing, we have a feel for what head coach Dabo Swinney wants to do first before hiring Goodwin's replacement.

THE DIRECTION OF CLEMSON's SEARCH (For subscribers-only)