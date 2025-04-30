Advertisement
Published Apr 30, 2025
WEDNESDAY SCHIEFFELIN UPDATE
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Could The Chef could be cooking in Death Valley this fall?

We'll tell you what we are hearing on the possibility of former Clemson basketball star and 2025 Second-team All-ACC pick Ian Schieffelin joining the Clemson football team for the 2025 season.

