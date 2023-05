CLEMSON -- Jordan McFadden was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, no doubt a positive development for McFadden and for Clemson's overall draft numbers (six total selections).

But it's hard to ignore the elephant in the room.

And trust us: We'd love for this to stop being a topic after we've written about it, oh, about every year that goes by without Clemson having an offensive lineman selected in the first round.

It's been a while.

As in, never.

Last year, we reached out to Clemson historian Tim Bourret just to confirm that the Tigers haven't had a first-round offensive lineman selection in the modern era (modern era defined as post-integration).

Here was his response: