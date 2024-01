BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The fallout from Nick Saban's retirement has of course been all-consuming, particularly to folks in the Clemson bubble.

After talking with numerous contacts today and over the last 24 hours, here is what we are hearing here in Clemson with regard to the Alabama opening and head football coach Dabo Swinney.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!