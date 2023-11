BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The picks are in!

Check out Tigerillustrated.com's lengthy, detailed, forecast ahead of Clemson (6-4, 3-4) facing No. 20 North Carolina (8-2, 4-2) in Death Valley on Saturday.

So how does it all shake out tomorrow?

Let's jump in.

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!