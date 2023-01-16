Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Garrett Riley hit the road recruiting today -- or more accurately, caught a flight on the plane -- for the first time as Clemson's new offensive coordinator.

For that matter, Dabo Swinney and the rest of the Tigers' assistant coaching staff are also out and about for the first time since last week's news dropped.

In this feature Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at which recruits Riley has been involved with of late, including some crossover with a highly-rated prospect already on Clemson's offer board.

We also dig in on what we feel a likely strategy may be with Riley out of the gate and ahead of the Clemson staff's Elite Junior Day later this month.

There's the obvious Texas connection as well, which could put Clemson on a few highly-rated prospects currently on TCU's offensive offer board.

