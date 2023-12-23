BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is going to get ugly.

The gloves are off now. And we know that relations were already fairly awkward between ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and the three schools that have been most serious about exploring ways to get out of the Grant of Rights Agreement (Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina).

Upon seeing some of the details revealed in Florida State's legal filing on Friday, you start to understand why the ACC was so militant about keeping so much documentation private at league offices, particularly the 2016 ESPN Tier 1 agreement.

What's more, if FSU's account is accurate, this strikes us as a big problem for the ACC in court.

