The reality of Clemson's portal situation

CLEMSON -- Last week we made a guest appearance on a Columbia-based radio show and the host hit on a popular theme by asking about Dabo Swinney's refusal to spend any time in the transfer portal. There was nothing really wrong with the question; heck, there are plenty of Clemson fans who are wondering the same thing. But as is the case with a lot of generalist criticisms or judgments made from afar, the portal topic at Clemson includes some important context that's being missed by those who think Swinney is adamantly anti-portal.

The door remains open for Dabo Swinney to dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal this spring. (US Presswire)

South Carolina is hoping former 5-star quarterback recruit Spencer Rattler will be a catalyst for significant improvement on offense in 2022. (Getty)

Imagine spending much of a fall seeing the future in one transcendent player, and then watching that player up and leave. Oklahoma fans experienced that when Caleb Williams decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. And this time a year ago, current South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was heralded as the savior in Norman. At Texas A&M, Zach Calzada joined an exclusive fraternity when he became the rare quarterback to beat Alabama. Two months later, he joined the much less exclusive transfer club and departed for Auburn -- the same Auburn that lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to Oregon. At Miami, six starters jumped into the portal. Included was stud defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, who transferred to Arizona State. Virginia Tech lost its starting quarterback. North Carolina lost a defensive back who started 42 career games when Trey Morrison left for Oklahoma. At Georgia, Jermaine Burton was going to be a key piece to the Bulldogs' title defense ... until he transferred to the team Georgia beat to win it all. We could go on. And on. And on.

Most of Clemson's defections since last fall have been depth or reserve players like defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies. (Zach Hanby - Tigerillustrated.com/Zachphoto.net)

Clemson backup defensive tackle and former 4-star recruit Tre' Williams has an inside track on a starting job in 2023. (Getty)