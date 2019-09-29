For most of her life, Carol McIntosh told her three sons only bits and pieces of what she overcame as a child.

They knew she battled polio and scoliosis. They knew that the big scar down her back was permanent evidence of that fight.

But until six years ago, Dabo Swinney nor his two brothers had a full grasp of their mother's story. That's when she decided it was time to tell her children and grandchildren the full account.

What it was like to spend almost all of her childhood in a crippled children's hospital in Birmingham, an hour from home.

What it was like to live in a full body cast, and the terror that came when she felt the heat from a power saw that cut into the cast when it was time to be removed.

What it was like never knowing her father, who left the family when Carol was an infant and never came around for the two spinal-fusion surgeries, the grueling rehab, the years spent in bulky body braces, or anything.

What it was like not knowing her three siblings during her childhood because children under 16 were not allowed to visit the children's hospital.

What it was like to say goodbye to her mother on the only two visiting days of the week, when her mother would return home to work two jobs trying to support the family.

And what it was like to overcome it all, fueled by her faith, an almost astounding inner strength and a fundamental choice of optimism over pessimism even in the bleakest moments.

A belief that better days were ahead, even when she was told she'd never lead a normal life, never have kids.

"My mom was a fighter and a winner," Dabo says. "That was ingrained in her at birth. She is the toughest person I know."

Eleven years ago, after Dabo had taken over as interim coach, Tigerillustrated.com chronicled the story of his life and all that he overcame in high school and college as his father's bout with alcoholism turned the family upside-down.

The headline of that story was "Against all odds." Only upon hearing the full extent of his mother's story do we realize that his story in 2008 was only half the story.

Because while Dabo's life and coaching career have been defined by fighting and scrapping, his mother is the ultimate fighter and the ultimate scrapper.