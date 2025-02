BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

We'll have a lot of lines in the water on Friday when Clemson begins spring football practice.

But in terms of evaluating newcomers - Clemson will have 16 recruited scholarship newcomers on hand - we're going to spend the most time zeroing in on one former Rivals100 member. And for a myriad of reasons, as we detail in our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

THE TRUE FRESHMAN WE'LL WATCH THE CLOSEST NEXT WEEKEND (For subscribers-only)