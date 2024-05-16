BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have new intel to report on five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. of Charlotte, N.C. who's now two weeks away from returning to Clemson, though not before another campus visit to UGA.

Our Thursday update on New Rochelle (N.Y.) four-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne after he and his parents met with Clemson assistant coach Matt Luke on Wednesday.

And we have more to report on Alabaster (Ala.) four-star defensive back and longtime Clemson target Anquon Fegans.

THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

