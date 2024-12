BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The sun is setting on a week of practice in Clemson, South Carolina as the No. 12-ranked Tigers (10-3) put the final touches on a game plan ahead of facing No. 5 Texas (11-2) in Austin on Saturday.

As is customary during the season, we release our Thursday Nuggets ahead of our extensive Friday Forecast.

THURSDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

TODAY: 30% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: 25VISIBLE)