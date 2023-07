BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After talking with a contact this morning, Tigerillustrated.com now has more to report on the dismissal of red-shirt freshman linebacker and former four-star recruit T.J. Dudley.

Also, info on what one contact told us about veteran Clemson defender Tyler Venables over the last 24 hours.

And we dig into the available pieces and where Clemson's staff now goes strategically here at the doorstep of August camp following Dudley's departure.

THURSDAY P.M. UPDATE: Additional T.J. Dudley Nuggets (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!