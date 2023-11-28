"I would first like to thank God for the many blessings he has given me during my time at Clemson," said Trotter. "Without God I would not be where I am today."

The 2022 second-team All-American made the announcement on a social media account.

CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr . announced Tuesday his intentions to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Trotter, whose father Jeremiah was a four-time Pro Bowler, said Tuesday reaching the NFL level will fulfill a lifelong dream.

Clemson signed the former four-star recruit out of Philadelphia (Pa.) in 2021. Rivals.com billed Trotter fifth nationally among inside linebacker prospects.

Trotter leaves Clemson with 26 career starts, serving as a full-time starter in each of the last two seasons. Over the last three years he totaled nearly 200 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Clemson ranks sixth nationally in total defense following the 12-game regular season. Trotter, a Butkus Award finalist, was a big reason why.

The Tigers currently have two linebacker commitments - Sammy Brown of Jefferson, Ga. and Drew Woodaz of Tampa, Fla. Brown, one of the nation's top 30 recruits as billed by Rivals.com, has been under five-star consideration by the network.

Clemson also has a committable offer on the table for Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw. The Tigers have been in good shape with Shaw over the last month+.

