BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we cover multiple four-star prospects, including of course what we are hearing on Monday's campus visitor - highly-regarded offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. of De Kalb, Miss.

Also, we have more to report on Clemson's second Junior Day (on Saturday), including intel on an intriguing instate underclassman we have been tracking for well over a year.

TUESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!