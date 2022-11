We noted yesterday that Clemson probably played host Saturday to more sophomores than junior or senior recruits in the first of their three remaining home games.

The most significant, as we documented, was Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery.

Two others in that conversation, though, were Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis offensive tackle teammates Nicolai Brooks and Brayden Jacobs.