GORDON SELLARS TO CLEMSON

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day four-star Gordon Sellars has announced his commitment. Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Sellars to Clemson this morning.

Clemson has scored its big perimeter target to complement its wide receiver class.

Sellars (6-3, 195) also had Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and South Carolina as finalists.

The Buckeyes offered last month upon luring him to campus for a visit. Notre Dame pulled the trigger last week and attracted him for a late trip Tuesday. Michigan has several former teammates and has made in-roads with his current teammate and mutual Clemson target, four-star lineman Leo Delaney.

But primarily, the Tigers knocked off South Carolina to secure the outside receiver they wanted, and another stellar recruiting victory for receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

Sellars joins a receiver haul that includes Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School four-star Naeem Burroughs and Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Connor Salmin.

As a junior, Sellars registered 50 catches for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He shows plus agility for wideouts of his size and plays tall, demonstrating superlative high-pointing ability and clean ball skills.

Sellars picked up offers early last year from N.C. State and UNC. Florida and South Carolina then made the move, while Virginia Tech did so after his freshman year.

UNC was considered a factor until its slide last season culminated in Mack Brown's firing.

Clemson offered Sellars in late September when he visited for the victory against Stanford. He returned for its season finale against South Carolina.

The Tigers then hosted him for its Elite Retreat in early March -- after which we wrote that momentum had swung in their favor.

South Carolina had been expecting Sellars to return for its spring game, which will be held tonight. But in light of his decision announcement, that visit was rescheduled for last weekend.

Perhaps one last round of visits to suitors to make sure he was ready to end the process as planned.