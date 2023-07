As far as we're concerned, the preseason kicks off today.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson doesn't open practice for another two weeks. But this morning brings the annual kickoff gathering in which Dabo Swinney and, more importantly, his 10 assistants all convene with local media for interview sessions.

There will be much more to talk about shortly. But here are a few items we're already digging into as we make our way to Clemson's campus ...

TUESDAY MORNING CLEMSON FOOTBALL NOTES (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Every ON SALE Clemson apparel/gear item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!