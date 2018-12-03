One big jump for a Clemson commitment highlights the network’s latest take. And it's come for Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer corner Andrew Booth .

Rivals.com is releasing its next-to-last ratings update this week, beginning with today’s movement within the five-star tier.

Booth (6-0, 180) leapt from the fringe of five-star stature at No. 37 all the way to No. 8 overall. The network revealed Booth's move up in the rankings in this 12 p.m. video feature.



Clemson's recruiting class entered the month of December ranked No. 3 nationally. The Tigers could take as many as 30 pledges in their 2019 class which will be finalized on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, the cycle's second National Signing Day. A majority of the class will be signed on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the first day of the early signing period.

Booth is to this point the first Clemson commit in the 2019 class to earn a 5-star rating from the Rivals.com network. Tigerillustrated.com expects additional movement with both Clemson commits and targets this week.

