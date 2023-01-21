Clemson (16-4, 8-1) also maintained its lead atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, while the Hokies left the building at 11-8 and 1-7 in league play. Tech, which held a five-point lead at intermission, has not won a game since beating Grambling State back on December 17.

It marked the 14th consecutive win for the Tigers at home dating back to last year and 11th straight this season.

Tyson, who entered the game seventh in the nation in double-doubles, second in the ACC, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, his 11th double-double of the year. P.J. Hall’s 20 points led all Tiger scorers and also was a game-high. Hall added eight rebounds in his own right.

Both teams were challenged offensively for much of the evening. The Tigers, again without guards Chase Hunter (foot) and Alex Hemenway (Plantar fasciitis), shot just 38.3-percent from the field and hit just 3-of-18 baskets (16.7%) from beyond the arc. Tyson’s game-winner from long range was Clemson’s only three-pointer in the second half.

The two teams missed their first three baskets, though the Tigers held a slight edge for much of the first half until a Sean Pedulla three-pointer gave Tech the lead with 3:49 left before the break. A layup from Justyn Mutts with 2:33 to go extended the Hokies’ lead to 28-25.

The Tigers would close the half down 31-26 and without a basket in the final 7:57 minutes leading into the break.

Clemson remained scoreless in the opening minutes of the second period until a spin-move and conversion by Hall on the baseline ended the drought just over three minutes in.

The Hokies had a drought of their own, going over seven minutes without a basket until M.J. Collins drilled a three with 5:47 remaining.

With 2:47 left, Hunter Cattoor’s three-pointer put Tech out in front 47-44. Dillon Hunter, who logged 23 minutes, responded for the Tigers with a drive and a layup.

A foul by Ian Schieffelin sent Grant Basile to the line with 21 seconds left. Basile converted just one shot, leaving Tech up 50-48. Following a timeout by Brad Brownell, Tyson found a quick opening at the top of the arc and converted, pushing Clemson ahead 51-50. Pedulla’s three-point attempt out of Tech’s timeout missed the mark and Tyson was waiting down under to take possession of the ball as time expired.