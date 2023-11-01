Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian junior Easton Ware announced his commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony at his school Wednesday evening. Ware had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson didn't wait around to get the ball rolling on its offensive line haul for the next recruiting class.

"Everywhere we went, the coaches, gameday experience and facilities were incredible," Ware told Tigerillustrated.com. "It just felt like at Clemson, things were more real to me. Things just seemed genuine, and the staff and coaches were real. They weren't hired people. They were all-in."

Ware (6-5, 300) held a final 10 featuring Clemson along with Auburn, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Duke, Baylor and Cincinnati. He claimed 14 offers in all, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Baylor.

His recruiting profile was just beginning to grow when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and we later disclosed that offensive line coach Thomas Austin was ready to dispense an offer in-person after being further impressed by the first few games of Ware's junior film.

Ware then attended the Florida State game in late September, at which time he received the offer.

"I'm amazed by the legacy of the former players that are now coaches," Ware said. "I just know I'm supposed to be a part of that.

"They were really focused on me and who I am going to become -- not just football, but the bigger picture."