Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Ahead of this afternoon's practice in Clemson, Tigerillustrated.com has some additional intel to share with subscribers.

In this midday feature ...

-- What one source just told us on Clemson five-star freshman midyear enrollee defensive lineman Peter Woods.

-- We've learned that one key player on offense recently suffered a knee injury and we have the details here.

-- Additional intel on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

-- Also, what contacts have told us about Clemson's offense, schematically, through their own viewing windows.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

Every Clemson hat in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!