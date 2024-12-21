Clemson's defense can't slow Texas in 38-24 loss

TODAY: UP TO 40% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Blue also scored on a 38-yard cut-and-dash burst in the second quarter. On his second, he dove into the line, shook a tackler, and then outraced three more to the end zone with just 11 minutes left.

Blue’s fourth-quarter touchdown came after Clemson rallied from a 31-10 deficit to 31-24 on Cade Klubnik’s third touchdown pass.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Jaydon Blue ran 146 yards and two touchdowns, the last a 77-yard burst in the fourth quarter, and No. 5 Texas beat No. 12 Clemson 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the expanded College Football Playoff.

Quintrevion Wisner added 110 yards rushing and two first-half touchdowns for Texas.

Quinn Ewers passed for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Klubnik, who grew up in Austin, passed for 336 yards and rallied the Tigers (10-4) in the second half against a Texas defense that had given up just four passing touchdowns all season.

The runner-up in the Southeastern Conference, Texas is the only one of last season’s four playoff teams to make the new 12-team field.

Clemson won the ACC championship to make the playoff. The Tigers were the No. 12 seed in their first appearance since 2020 and seventh overall.

Clemson's defense allowed 494 yards, which includes 292 yards rushing to the Longhorns.

True freshman wideout T.J. Moore led the Tigers with nine catches for 116 yards and a score. Clemson wideout Antonio Williams and tight end Jake Briningstool had four catches apiece. Bryant Wesco had three receptions.

Clemson starting running back Phil Mafah mustered just two carries for nine yards and will undergo shoulder surgery soon.

The Tigers' leading rusher was wide receiver Adam Randall who lined up in the backfield for the first time Saturday; Randall finished with four carries for 44 yards.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

TAKEAWAYS

Clemson: The Tigers had three big fourth-down chances in the fourth quarter. They turned the first one into a touchdown when Klubnik threw to Moore. But they came up short on the next two. Keith Adams Jr. was stuffed at the Texas 1 and Klubnik's pass at the Texas 26 was incomplete with just over a minute left.

Texas: The Longhorns had some injury scares that could be worrisome with more games ahead. Wisner, starting offensive tackle Cam Williams and center Jake Majors all left the field in two plays in the second quarter. Wisner limped off but was able to return for a handful of carries in the second half. Williams needed help to get off the field, and he and Majors did not return.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

UP NEXT

Clemson will try to defend its ACC title next season and earn its eighth playoff berth.

Our off topics forum

Texas moves on to face Arizona State in the next round. The Longhorns left the Big 12 before Arizona State joined that league this season.

TODAY: UP TO 40% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: 25VISIBLE)