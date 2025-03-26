BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

From the beginning Clemson has been at or near the top of Leo Delaney's lead group.

The four-star offensive lineman from Charlotte, North Carolina was on campus for the coaching staff's Elite Retreat earlier this month, then returned on Monday.

Following this week's visit, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on where things stand with his recruiting, of course more on Monday's trip, his impressions of Dabo Swinney and position coach Matt Luke, the road ahead, official visits and much more.

WEDNESDAY DELANEY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)