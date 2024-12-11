BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Two weeks ago feels like two months ago, but as Clemson was preparing for South Carolina we were trying to find reasons for optimism regarding the Tigers' offense.

And exactly two weeks ago today we were talking with someone on the inside about highly-regarded true freshman wide receiver and Texas native Bryant Wesco who made a point we hadn't yet considered ...

WESCO A BIG PART OF CLEMSON's STORY IN RETURN TO TEXAS (For subscribers-only)