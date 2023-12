Clemson has tapped into the family network to build upon its offensive line class. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Central (S.C.) Daniel legacy lineman Watson Young has announced his commitment to the Tigers. Young (6-3, 280) flipped his pledge from Appalachian State, which collected his commitment over the summer. NCAA & CLEMSON TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE & TRACKER

He is the son of longtime Clemson senior associate athletics director Kyle Young, a two-time offensive line All-American for the Tigers (2000-01). The desire to carve his own identity played a role in Watson pulling the trigger for the Mountaineers in June. But Dabo Swinney reached out earlier this week to extend an offer, and the wheels moved swiftly for Clemson to score its second lineman for the cycle. The Tigers have been sitting on one line commitment -- Franklin (Tenn.) Page four-star Ronan O'Connell -- since the summer.

Daniel's Watson Young is shown here at the Dabo Swinney Camp in 2022. (Tigerillustrated.com)