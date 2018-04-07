Ticker
10 Years Ago: Clemson Football

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As we approach Clemson’s 10th spring game with Dabo Swinney at its helm, what better way to assess how far the Tigers have come than to juxtapose the depth charts this year to that of Tommy Bowden’s final season in 2008.

Clemson had stars C.J. Spiller and James Davis returning along with a proven quarterback in Cullen Harper and some solid defenders, with end Da’Quan Bowers the first in the program’s seemingly annual chain of five-star midyear enrollees.

But man, what a difference a decade can make.

In the spring of 2008, then Clemson starting quarterback Cullen Harper was coming off a junior year where he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
