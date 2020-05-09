We have already gone on record as being colossally wrong last summer in ranking Xavier Thomas No. 3 on our list of Clemson's Top 25 players, behind only Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence.

(To those of you who said we overrated Thomas and underrated Isaiah Simmons at No. 6, take a bow.)

We envisioned Thomas, in elevating to a starting role after the departure of Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, continuing to terrorize with his pass-rushing while also showing improvement in run-stopping and overall technique.