After a year of a new normal, fans of Clemson and a bunch of other college football programs are luxuriating in getting back to the good old days in a few months.

The communal fall-Saturday rituals are set to return in full force and color, and it’s something for everyone across the country to savor and treasure even more now after the singular weirdness of last season.

At Clemson, there’s far more than normalcy alone to look forward to. There’s the virtual certainty of the Tigers again ranking in college football’s elite class and contending for their third national title in six years.

To commemorate the transition to 2021, and to pass the time between now and the Sept. 4 showdown with Georgia in Charlotte, Tigerillustrated.com is exploring 21 topics and questions related to the season – Dabo Swinney’s 13th as head coach, and his 19th overall in Clemson.

In Part 4, we ask: Will Clemson start the season ranked No. 1?