THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson entered the day with the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class. The Tigers' class ranking won't be finalized until after Wednesday, February 5, 2020, which represents the second signing day of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Tigerillustrated.com expects an addition(s) to the class after the turn of the calendar year.