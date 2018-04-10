THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson gave out a rare running back offer Monday, and it’s fair to suggest the Tigers made a profound impression.
Naples (Fla.) four-star Cesare “Chez” Mellusi picked up his offer while checking out the program for the first time with his father.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news