Clemson's full 2025 football schedule unveiled

Clemson will open the season in the national spotlight when it welcomes LSU for a marquee tilt at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Clemson’s 2025 schedule will once again feature a full seven-game home slate in Death Valley in addition to four road games against ACC opponents and a road contest in the regular season finale at South Carolina.

CLEMSON's 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (home games in bold)

Aug. 30: vs. LSU

Sept. 6: vs. TROY

Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 20: vs. SYRACUSE

Sept. 27: Open Date

Oct. 4: at North Carolina

Oct. 11: at Boston College

Oct. 18: vs. SMU

Oct. 25: Open Date

Nov. 1: vs. DUKE

Nov. 8: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 14 (Fri.): at Louisville

Nov. 22: vs. FURMAN

Nov. 29: at South Carolina

Gameday designations for the 2025 season will be announced at a later date. All kickoff times are TBA.

(Schedule notes from Clemson's Football Office)

GAME-BY-GAME

AUG. 30 • VS. LSU • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

After four previous postseason meetings, the Tigers of both Clemson and LSU will meet one another in regular season play for the first time in history when Clemson welcomes the Bayou Bengals to Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30. Clemson is 12-5 against SEC opponents in regular season play in the College Football Playoff era. The marquee matchup between the respective conference powers will mark Clemson’s first time opening a season at home since 2019, as the Tigers opened all five seasons from 2020-24 either on the road or at a neutral site.

SEPT. 6 • VS. TROY • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will remain at home for its second game of the season when the Tigers face the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6. Clemson is 41-5 in non-conference home games under Dabo Swinney including a 31-2 mark in its last 33 non-conference games in Death Valley. Swinney’s 41-5 mark in those contests includes Clemson’s two previous all-time meetings with Troy: a 43-19 win in 2011 and a 30-24 win in 2016.

SEPT. 13 • AT GEORGIA TECH • BOBBY DODD STADIUM, ATLANTA, GA.

Clemson will open ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 13 when the Tigers face Georgia Tech in Atlanta. By virtue of the ACC adopting a divisionless format with altered protected rivalries, last season marked the first year since 1982 that Clemson and Georgia Tech did not face one another. Clemson’s last road game at Georgia Tech was played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2022, so this year’s contest will mark Clemson’s first trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2020, a game in which Trevor Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a 73-7 win, the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in conference history.

SEPT. 20 • VS. SYRACUSE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

After hosting two early season non-conference games, Memorial Stadium will host its first conference tilt of the 2025 season on Saturday, Sept. 20 when Clemson hosts Syracuse. The Tigers are 10-2 all-time against Syracuse but 5-0 against the Orange in Death Valley. The game will be Syracuse’s first visit to Memorial Stadium since 2022, a 27-21 win in which then-freshman Cade Klubnik entered in reserve at quarterback and helped the Tigers overcome an 11-point fourth quarter deficit in the victory.

OCT. 4 • AT NORTH CAROLINA • KENAN MEMORIAL STADIUM, CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

After a Clemson open date on the weekend of Sept. 27, two of the preeminent coaching figures of the last two decades will lead their teams against one another on Saturday, Oct. 4 when multi-time national champion Dabo Swinney leads the Tigers against multi-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C. Clemson is riding a six-game winning streak in the series and can match its longest winning streak in series history (seven straight from 1986-92) with a win. A win would also make Clemson 2-0 all-time against Super Bowl champion head coaches, including a 1-0 mark against Barry Switzer.

OCT. 11 • AT BOSTON COLLEGE • ALUMNI STADIUM, CHESTNUT HILL, MASS.

Clemson will remain on the road in the second week of October when the Tigers face the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Saturday, Oct. 11. Clemson has won its last 12 meetings with Boston College, including a 5-0 mark in games played in Chestnut Hill since 2011. The game will be Clemson’s first against current Boston College Head Coach Bill O’Brien. The Tigers were undefeated against the Eagles’ two previous head coaches, including a 7-0 mark against Steve Addazio and a 3-0 record against Jeff Hafley.

OCT. 18 • VS. SMU • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will play its lone home game of the month of October on Saturday, Oct. 18 when it faces SMU at Memorial Stadium in a rematch of the teams’ dramatic 2024 ACC Championship Game. The Tigers and Mustangs met for the first time in series history last December when Nolan Hauser’s 56-yard walk-off field goal gave Clemson its record 22nd ACC title and sent the Tigers to their seventh College Football Playoff.

NOV. 1 • VS. DUKE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Following an open date on Saturday, Oct. 25, Clemson will play its first of five games in the month of November when the Tigers face Duke at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1. Clemson is 37-17 all-time against Duke, including a 20-4-1 mark at Death Valley. The game will mark Clemson’s first time hosting the Blue Devils since 2018, when the Clemson defeated quarterback Daniel Jones’ Duke squad 35-6 amid the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season.

NOV. 8 • VS. FLORIDA STATE • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson’s lone protected conference rivalry under the current ACC scheduling model will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8 when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium. Clemson has won eight of its last nine meetings with Florida State, including four straight wins in Tallahassee and a 4-1 mark at Death Valley. Clemson and Florida State have played each other in 13 of the last 14 seasons since 2011, and the Clemson/Florida State winner has won the ACC in 12 of the 13 seasons in which the Tigers and Seminoles have squared off in that span.

NOV. 14 (FRI.) • AT LOUISVILLE • L&N STADIUM, LOUISVILLE, KY.

Clemson will play its lone non-Saturday game of the 2025 regular season on Friday, Nov. 14 when the Tigers close their regular season conference slate in Louisville, Ky. against the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals earned their first win against the Tigers in series history last season with a 33-21 win. However, Clemson remains 4-0 in road games at Louisville, including most recently a 30-24 victory in 2021 in which the Tigers held the Cardinals out of the end zone on four straight downs from the Clemson two-yard line in the final minute for the win.

NOV. 22 • VS. FURMAN • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, Clemson will host in-state Football Championship Subdivision foe Furman as part of Clemson’s annual non-conference scheduling philosophy of facing two power conference opponents, a Group of Five conference opponent and an in-state FCS squad. Clemson is 39-0 against FCS opponents since Division I split in 1978, winning 38 of the 39 games by double digits.

NOV. 29 • AT SOUTH CAROLINA • WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM, COLUMBIA, S.C.

The series of Palmetto State rivals will reignite on Saturday, Nov. 29 when Clemson travels to Columbia, S.C. to face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson has won each of its last five road games at South Carolina across the 2015-23 seasons, and a win would give the Tigers six straight road wins against the Gamecocks for the first time since winning in Columbia six straight times across the 1989-99 seasons.

SCHEDULE NOTES AND ODDITIES

Clemson is once again scheduled to play 10 power conference opponents. During Clemson’s active 14-year streak of nine-win seasons dating to 2011, Clemson leads the nation in both games against power conference teams (165) and wins against power conference teams (134).

The 2025 season will be Clemson’s 24th consecutive season facing at least 10 power conference opponents.Clemson is scheduled to once again host its customary seven-game home slate in 2025.

Clemson has staged at least six games at Death Valley every year since 2000. In the College Football Playoff era (since 2014), Clemson is 70-5 at home, the nation’s second-best home record in that span.

Clemson enters 2025 having won at least five home games for a national-best 19 straight seasons. Only Clemson (19), Alabama (17) and Memphis (10) are riding active streaks of 10 or more years having won at least five games at home.

Clemson holds a winning all-time record against nine of the 12 teams on its schedule, including Troy (2-0), Syracuse (10-2), North Carolina (40-19), Boston College (21-9-2), SMU (1-0), Duke (37-17-1), Louisville (8-1), Furman (44-10-4) and South Carolina (73-44-4).

Clemson enters the season having won its most recent meeting with eight of the 12 teams on its schedule.

Clemson has active winning streaks against Furman (32), Boston College (12), Georgia Tech (nine), North Carolina (six), Syracuse (six), Troy (two), Florida State (one) and SMU (one).

Clemson will attempt to respond to losses in its most recent meeting with four of its 2025 opponents: LSU (2019), Duke (2023), Louisville (2024) and South Carolina (2024).

Clemson is 24-10 under Dabo Swinney when it faces opponents against which it lost its most recent meeting in the series.

Clemson enters the 2025 season having not lost to the same team in back-to-back years since 2014, the final year of a three-game series winning streak by Florida State.

Clemson can keep that streak alive with wins in 2025 against Louisville and South Carolina programs that defeated Clemson in 2024.

Clemson will have multiple open dates for the sixth time since 2013, joining the 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2024 seasons.

Clemson will open its season at home for the first time since 2019.

Clemson’s five straight season openers away from home from 2020-24 matched Clemson’s longest streak of season openers away from home all-time (1959-63).If Clemson’s opener against LSU is selected by broadcast rightsholders for an evening kickoff, Clemson would have an opportunity to attempt to improve to 20-6 in season-opening night games all-time and give Dabo Swinney an 8-2 mark in prime-time season openers.

With games against LSU and South Carolina bookending the regular season, Clemson will face multiple SEC opponents in a season for the 19th time in the last 20 years, dating to 2006. The lone exception came in 2020 when the SEC opted out of non-conference play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Clemson will attempt to improve upon its 95-26-8 all-time record in season openers, including a 12-4 mark under Dabo Swinney.

Even though 2025 represents the 130th season of Clemson Football, Clemson has had just 124 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home. Clemson has a 99-17-8 all-time record in 124 home openers and can earn its 100th win in a home opener in school history.Clemson’s home games against Syracuse and SMU will come in advance of open dates on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25, respectively. Since joining the ACC as a charter member in 1953, Clemson is 43-21-2 in games preceding regular season open dates, including a 16-2 mark in those games since 2012.

Clemson’s games against North Carolina and Duke will come following open dates. Clemson has played 66 regular season games following open dates since 1953 and has a 44-22 mark in those contests and a 15-4 record in those games since 2011.

Clemson’s Oct. 4 game at North Carolina will represent only the second time in college football history a coach with multiple FBS national championships as a head coach (Dabo Swinney) will face another with multiple Super Bowl titles as a head coach (Bill Belichick). The only previous instance came in the Blockbuster Bowl on New Year's Day in 1993 when three-time Super Bowl champion Bill Walsh led Stanford against two-time national champion Joe Paterno and Penn State.

Clemson will play only one home game in the month of October. It will mark the second straight season that Clemson has had only one October home game.Eleven of Clemson’s 12 regular season contests will be played on Saturdays.

Clemson’s game against Louisville on Friday, Nov. 14 will be its first Friday regular season game since a 2021 win at Syracuse and its fourth Friday contest of a regular season since 2016 (2016 at Boston College, 2017 and 2021 at Syracuse).

Clemson will play five games in the month of November for the ninth time in school history (1911, 1918, 1929, 1933, 1957, 1958, 2008 and 2024).

Clemson will seek its first five-win November in school history.Clemson is slated to face four head coaches for the first time: Troy’s Gerad Parker, Syracuse’s Fran Brown, North Carolina’s Bill Belichick and Boston College’s Bill O’Brien.

Clemson is 169-75-3 since 1950 when facing an opposing head coach for the first time including a 52-9 mark since 2011.After closing the 2024 season against two teams it had never previously faced (SMU and Texas), Clemson’s 2025 regular season schedule does not include any new opponents.

Of the 110 different opponents Clemson has faced all-time, the Tigers carry an active winning or unbeaten streak in 79 of those 110 series.