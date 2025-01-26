BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

If we've learned anything over the past couple of seasons shouldn't it be that it's probably time to dispense with the referendum games and seasons?

Also, it's totally fair to wonder what happens beyond 2025, largely because of the large-scale departures of important players and the large number of defections from this year's recruiting class.

But fretting over that is probably a slight to what was accomplished to put the current team in position to do some special things.

WHAT's REALISTIC FOR CLEMSON FOOTBALL IN 2025? (For subscribers-only)