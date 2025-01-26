BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

So much of administering a college football program these days is about adapting, and choices made in recruiting certainly are a part of that.

Earlier this month Dabo Swinney's decision to keep newly-hired defensive coordinator Tom Allen off the road recruiting was met with some pushback from Tigerillustrated.com's subscribers.

In our second update of the day we've got an inside look at that decision and what it means for Clemson Football.

TO RECRUIT OR NOT RECRUIT OFF-CAMPUS (For subscribers-only)