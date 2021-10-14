**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

Clemson is already in fairly deep with one junior at Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy: offensive lineman Josh Miller, who announces next month.

The Tigers have been independently involved with one of his teammates as well.

Four-star defensive back Antonio Cotman traveled separately from Miller to take in the win against Boston College this month with his father and uncle.