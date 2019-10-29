The latest on 4-star Cade Denhoff
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has offered just two junior defensive ends, and one of the two was among the headlining guests last Saturday.
Lakeland (Fla.) Christian four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff and his parents caught a flight in to watch the Tigers’ 59-7 triumph against Boston College.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news