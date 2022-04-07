ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

A four-star is making his second visit to Clemson before the spring shuts down.

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler returns to campus Friday -- the day before the spring game -- despite the absence of a practice to attend.

"I wanted to get back up there with my mom," Hoffler told Tigerillustrated.com. "The first Clemson visit was better than what I had thought it would be and what all my friends told me it would be, all that.

"You hear from every school that they have a family environment. Clemson, maybe an hour into the visit, I could feel they actually have a legit family atmosphere."