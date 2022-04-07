4-star defensive end set to visit Clemson again this week
A four-star is making his second visit to Clemson before the spring shuts down.
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler returns to campus Friday -- the day before the spring game -- despite the absence of a practice to attend.
"I wanted to get back up there with my mom," Hoffler told Tigerillustrated.com. "The first Clemson visit was better than what I had thought it would be and what all my friends told me it would be, all that.
"You hear from every school that they have a family environment. Clemson, maybe an hour into the visit, I could feel they actually have a legit family atmosphere."
