News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 09:46:55 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star details back-to-back Clemson visits

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson has drawn a pair of visits already this season from a four-star seeking an offer.

Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter junior athlete Gabe Stephens returned for the Tigers’ victory against Florida State this month after taking in their previous home game against Charlotte.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}